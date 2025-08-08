Guv Bose expresses hope for resolution of alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) In the backdrop of alleged incidents of attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants working in BJP-ruled states, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday expressed hope that the matter would be sorted out satisfactorily.

"This is an issue which has received national attention. We are a mature democracy. We will be able to sort out such issues in a satisfactory manner. The process is on...," Bose told reporters when asked about recent incidents of alleged torture of Bengalis in BJP-ruled states.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rahul Sinha criticised the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of championing the language spoken by Bangladeshis rather than by Bengalis living in West Bengal.

"The TMC is lying. They are misleading the people through this agenda. Bengalis living in West Bengal and Bangladesh speak Bangla, but there is a difference in the language spoken by people in the neighbouring country. The TMC is fighting for the Bangladeshi language," Sinha claimed.

TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said BJP leaders should speak the truth now, after Governor Bose also expressed his views in connection with the issue.

"They should be ashamed of themselves. Now, when the governor is speaking on the issue, when will they speak?... After their Bengali-speaking leaders are attacked in other states?" Bhattacharya asked.

Incidentally, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has been holding rallies in Kolkata and elsewhere in the state protesting against alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking people residing in BJP-ruled states. PTI SCH MNB