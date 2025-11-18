Guv Bose likely to file defamation case against TMC MP on stacking of arms at Raj Bhavan allegation

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) A day after conducting search operations at the Raj Bhavan premises for weapons and ammunition, an act prodded by TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee's allegations to that effect, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is now mulling filing a defamation case against the TMC MP, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"The honourable Governor is set to move the Calcutta High Court to file a defamation case against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee in connection with his defamatory comments regarding arms and ammunition stacked inside the Governor House at Raj Bhavan here," the official told PTI.

The step was taken after consulting legal options, he said, adding that the MP's offences may invite a maximum punishment of seven years of imprisonment.

"The offences of the MP under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) are non-bailable," the official claimed.

On Monday, Governor Bose led a team of security personnel – comprising Kolkata Police officers and central forces, a bomb squad and even a sniffer dog – to find out whether there are arms and ammunition stacked inside the Raj Bhavan.

The search was conducted in the presence of media personnel, while invitations to be a part of the exercise were also extended to members of the civil society.

The exercise happened after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday accused Bose of "sheltering BJP criminals" inside the Raj Bhavan and "arming them with bombs and guns".

Later in the day, the Governor’s office also filed an FIR against Banerjee at the Hare Street Police Station in connection with the controversy. PTI SCH SMY RG