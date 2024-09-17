Guv Bose rushes to Chennai to help 'stranded' labourers from Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday cut short his Kerala trip and headed for Chennai, where 12 “stranded” labourers of the eastern state were rescued from a railway station, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Among them, five labourers fainted at the railway station and they had to be hospitalised, and the governor sanctioned financial assistance for the workers, he said.

"The 12 labourers from West Bengal were stranded in Chennai without food and money, as they could not find work there. Out of them, five fainted at the station due to hunger, and they were admitted to a hospital," the official said.

The other workers were taken to shelter homes under the Chennai Municipal Corporation, he added.

Bose had arrived in Kerala on Friday. PTI SCH RBT