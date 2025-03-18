Guv Bose stresses need for varsities to be globally competitive while being rooted in Indian values

Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) Asserting that leadership of vice-chancellors is instrumental in shaping the course of higher education, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday stressed the need for universities of the country to remain globally competitive while being deeply rooted in Indian values.

Bose was addressing the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) East Zone Vice Chancellors' Meet. The two-day meet, which would conclude on Wednesday, was being attended by VCs of over 100 varsities from the region.

"The duty of a vice chancellor extends beyond academia, it is about transforming young minds, instilling values and preparing students for the evolving challenges of the world. Transformations led by a visionary vice chancellor is not merely an institutional change but a fundamental shift in the very fabric of education and society," he said.

"Under great leadership, universities do not just produce graduates, they nurture intellectuals with purpose, researchers with impact, and citizens with responsibility. A committed vice chancellor ensures that education is not only about knowledge acquisition but also about critical thinking, innovation, and service to the nation," he added.

Bose, who is the chancellor of state-run universities, said a varsity that encompasses ethical governance, digital evolution, international collaborations and groundbreaking research contributes to national progress. PTI SUS SOM