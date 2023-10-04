Guv Bose to visit north Bengal flood-hit areas on TMC’s Raj Bhavan march day

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is scheduled to visit the flood-affected districts in the northern part of the state on Thursday, when the Trinamool Congress has decided to hold a march to Raj Bhavan on the MGNREGA issue.

Bose, who reached New Delhi from Kochi on Wednesday evening, will return to Kolkata early Thursday morning and straightaway travel to north Bengal to take stock of the flood situation there, a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

"The governor believes that the need of the hour is to address the situation in flood-hit areas of the state. He is likely to take an aerial view of the districts of Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar,” he said.

Bose is scheduled to fly back to New Delhi on Thursday evening from Kolkata, after returning from north Bengal, the official said.

On Tuesday night in New Delhi, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march on Thursday afternoon to protest against non-release of funds to the state by the BJP-led central government. PTI SCH NN