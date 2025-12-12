Guv Bose urges West Bengal govt to ensure security of BLOs

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday urged the state government to put in place a necessary mechanism to ensure that neither the BLOs are "threatened" nor the crucial SIR process is hampered in any manner.

The governor's directions came in the wake of recent Supreme Court directions regarding the security of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and preventing disruptions to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, according to a post on X by Lok Bhavan.

The governor suggested that the state government direct district administration to provide security to the BLOs across the villages, towns and cities, it said.

He also urged the government to depute an adequate number of police personnel to accompany the BLOs during the enumeration drive.

He requested the government to provide the BLOs with the necessary basic facilities so that they can discharge their functions seamlessly.

The SC recently issued strong directives to all states to ensure the safety and security of the BLOs involved in the SIR of electoral rolls. PTI SCH SOM