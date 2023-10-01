Guv calls for concerted efforts to make Assam model state in NEP implementation

Guwahati, Sep 30 (PTI) Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has urged all stakeholders to make concerted efforts to turn Assam into a model state in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This is a policy, which has been formulated to champion the cause of the Indian knowledge system, he said.

"The rich heritage of ancient and eternal Indian knowledge and thought has been a guiding light for NEP 2020. The implementation of the provisions of the policy in letter and spirit will be largely responsible for preparing a roadmap to expedite India's prosperity'', the governor said on Saturday, while addressing a conclave on NEP-20 implementation here.

He expressed happiness over the beginning of the process of the NEP implementation in Assam and thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his cooperation and contribution to the education system of the state.

Kataria pointed out that educational institutions and faculty members play a pivotal role in bringing about a shift in the qualitative development of education.

''Therefore, the faculty members should be immensely motivated towards the implementation of NEP 2020 and the vice-chancellors of various universities must follow uniformity in its implementation within the state'', the governor said.

There should be flexibility for a student to move from one institution to another through 'Academic Bank of Credits' within the state, he added.

Kataria emphasised that merit should be given due cognizance keeping in mind the holistic development of the education system.

Presentations on the status of the implementation of NEP were given by universities and institutions in the state. PTI DG BDC