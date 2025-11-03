Guv calls for NCC expansion across all Arunachal districts

Itanagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Monday underscored the need to expand the reach of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to every district and educational institution in the state, ensuring maximum student participation.

During a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here, Parnaik said the NCC should be treated as an integral part of education that instils unity, discipline, leadership and patriotism among the youth.

He also said the cadets should be trained and motivated with the aim of prestigious opportunities such as the Republic Day parade, while also encouraging participation in sports and adventure activities, an official release said.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening the NCC network, the governor said establishing more units across Arunachal Pradesh will help develop a generation of disciplined, confident, and service-oriented youth committed to nation-building. PTI UPL RBT