Guv calls himself 'adopted son of Bengal', applies to shift voter registration Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said he shares an "emotional connect" with Bengal and wants to be regarded as an "adopted son" of the state as he initiated the process to shift his voter registration to the state.

During the day, Bose handed over the enumeration form for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) at the Lok Bhavan here.

"I have been here a long time. There is an emotional connection that makes me fixated on the land of Bengal. The land, the people, the culture, the tradition, everything attaches me," Bose said.

"I would like to be an adopted son of Bengal, that is why I thought I would change my voter registration to Bengal," the governor added.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, became the governor of West Bengal on November 23, 2022. PTI SCH NN