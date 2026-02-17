Guv calls Odisha nation's 'growth engine', oppn stages walkout from assembly

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (PTI) Legislators of opposition BJD and Congress staged a walkout from the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday during the address of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, who called the state the nation's "growth engine".

The opposition MLAs claimed there was no coherence between the governor's claim and the ground reality.

The Budget session began with the singing of the national anthem and song, with the opposition bench cooperating for around an hour.

However, Congress and BJD members later staged a walkout in protest against the governor's claims in the speech.

The governor, who began his speech with the traditional greeting of 'Jai Jagannath', said Odisha will become the "growth engine" of a developed India.

"Odisha is no longer waiting to be recognised; it is ready to thrive, bloom and lead as the growth engine of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

He said the Odisha government has prepared a comprehensive vision document for 2036, when the state turns 100; and 2047, marking a centenary of India's Independence.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 20, 2025, unveiled a vision document, which targets transformation of Odisha into USD 500-billion economy by 2036 and USD 1.5-trillion economy by 2047, increasing the state's contribution to the country's GDP from 3 per cent to 5 per cent, with average growth rising from 7 per cent to 9.5 per cent through reforms," the governor said.

He also highlighted the government's commitment to building a 'Samruddha (prosperous) Odisha', with major infrastructure, industrial and welfare initiatives underway.

He credited Modi with extending significant central support and approving key projects for the state.

The governor's speech highlighted a comprehensive development agenda focused on industrial growth, infrastructure modernisation, and technological advancement, reaffirming the state government's commitment to transforming Odisha into a major contributor to India's growth.

He said the state government was grateful to the central government for approving two state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing units in the state under the India Semiconductor Mission, involving an investment of over Rs 2,066 crore.

"Infrastructure is a silent enabler of every dream of Samruddha Odisha, 2036," Kambhampati said.

He highlighted Odisha's strong position in the steel sector and said the state currently has 55 steel plants with an annual production capacity of approximately 45 million tones, accounting for nearly 23 per cent of the country's total steel production.

"Odisha also holds the first position in production of steel and stainless steel in the country," Kambhampati said, adding that the state is prepared to scale up its capacity to supply 100 million tonnes of steel by 2030.

The governor said Odisha has a major policy initiative with a total outlay of Rs 1,113.50 crore, to be implemented over a period of five years from 2025-26 to 2029-30, to strengthen biotechnology research, innovation and entrepreneurship in the state.

The governor said the government has undertaken significant reforms in the minor minerals sector to enhance transparency and revenue generation.

As a result, revenue from minor minerals, which stood at Rs 1,195 crore in 2022-23, increased to Rs 1,776 crore in 2024-25, he said.

He pointed out that this reflects an annual growth rate of 19 per cent and an overall growth of more than 48 per cent over two years, demonstrating the positive impact of policy reforms and improved governance.

The governor expressed satisfaction over the achievements in anti-Naxal operations, with 48 Maoists neutralised, 78 arrested and 82 surrendered in the last five years.

"In 2025 alone, 25 Maoists were neutralised, including 17 in joint operations with Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF at the Nuapada-Gariyabandh border, while nine have been arrested and 29 surrendered," he added.

Leader of the Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said, "The governor's speech is long on words, but short on action." Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam claimed there was no coherence between the governor's speech and the state government's action.

"While the governor is painting a rosy picture in the House, farmers, people belonging to the SC and ST communities, and youth are suffering," Kadam told reporters. PTI AAM AAM ACD