Guv concerned with discovery of tunnel under home of arrested fake gold dealer

Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday expressed concern over the discovery of a tunnel underneath the house of an alleged fake gold idol dealer in South 24 Parganas district, asserting that it poses a "national security concern".

The tunnel connects to a nearby canal which flows into the Matla river. The police found it below the house of the accused in Kultali on July 15.

"The existence of the well-planned and structured tunnel reportedly leading to a nearby canal flowing into the Matla River in the Sunderbans beyond which lies the Indo-Bangladesh international border gives rise to serious national security concern," the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X.

The owner of the house and fake gold dealer, Saddam Sardar, was suspected to have used the tunnel to escape during a police raid. He was later arrested.

The police team had initially nabbed Sardar but his family members facilitated his escape by engaging in a scuffle with the law enforcers.

The governor alleged that the local police were "reportedly aware" of the thriving fake gold mafia and "now the situation has come to such a pass that it puts the state in a very bad light since it is compromising our national security." The governor has called for a report on the action the state government has taken to check organised crimes along the international borders.

Bose also asked the state government to make the role of police objective and proactive.