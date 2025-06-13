Guv, ex-CMs condole death of 2 Manipuri crew members in Air India plane crash

Imphal, Jun 13 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and former chief ministers N Biren Singh and Okram Ibobi Singh condoled the death of two crew members from the state in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Several organisations of Manipur also expressed grief over the accident.

Lamnunthem Singson (26) and Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma (20) were on board the London-bound Air India flight as crew members.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board that flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

“Hon’ble Governor Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla extends his deepest condolences on the tragic loss of Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam and Lamnunthem Singson, who were among the courageous cabin crew members aboard the ill-fated Ahmedabad flight,” a Raj Bhavan statement said.

This heartbreaking incident has left an irreparable void in their families and the larger Manipuri community, he said.

“Nganthoi and Lamnunthem will be remembered not only for their dedication and grace in service, but also as shining examples of the dreams and determination that define the spirit of Manipur,” Bhalla said.

The northeastern state is under President’s Rule now.

In a post on X, Biren Singh said, "It is heartbreaking to share that two young cabin crew members from Manipur, Kongrabailatpam Nganthoi Sharma and Lamnunthem Singson, were among those who lost their lives in Air India (plane) crash in Ahmedabad." The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. One of the passengers survived the crash.

Biren Singh also said, "Both were full of life, serving with dedication and pride. Their sudden passing is a huge loss for their families, friends, and for all of us back home. May their souls rest in peace and may their loved ones find the strength to get through this unimaginable pain." Another former CM, Okram Ibobi Singh, also condoled the death of the two Manipuri women.

Ibobi Singh, who is the Congress Legislature Party leader now, visited the residence of Sharma and called for an "international investigation" into the crash.

Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba said, "May the two young souls (Cabin Crews of ill-fated Air India Flight AI 171) from Manipur rest in peace together." The state unit of Manipur has expressed condolences over the death of the two cabin crews as well as former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani in the accident.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), Meitei group, also expressed shock at the death of “two precious young daughters of our soil” in the Air India flight crash.

"If there is a life beyond this one, and if the soul chooses to return, we pray you come back once again as proud daughters of this very motherland, Manipur,” a COCOMI statement read.

Thadou Students' Association extended condolences to the families of Singson as well as Sharma, and assured them of all assistance. PTI COR BDC NN