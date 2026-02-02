Guv wants hate speech and hate crimes bill shelved: Karnataka Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru (PTI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday alleged that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has referred the Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill to the President Droupadi Murmu to dump it in cold storage.

According to the Bill, any expression which is made, published or circulated in words, either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic communication or otherwise, in public view, with an intention to cause injury, disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will against person alive or dead, class or group of persons or community, to meet any prejudicial interest, is hate speech.

The bill seeks at least seven years jail term and a maximum penalty of Rs one lakh.

The bill was passed by both the Houses during the winter session in Belagavi and was sent to Gehlot towards the end of December 2025.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said the Governor has questioned 28 points in bill and has referred it to the President.

"If the President sends back to us with her observations, then we will do something and send it again (for gubernatorial assent)," he said.

The minister explained that the bill was brought consciously and not just like that.

"We have freedom of speech, but that does not mean that one can say anything. We have to see how it impacts our society. Hence, the bill was introduced," he sought to know.

According to him, there were instances of hate speech, which made the government think of bringing a law.

Targeting the BJP, he said, "If you (BJP) still say that this is not proper, then what are your motives? Should it mean that anyone can abuse anyone? Should we allow any disturbance in society?" He alleged that the Governor wants this bill is never implemented.

"In my opinion, the Governor has intentionally referred it to the President, so that it does not come into effect. He wants it to be shelved forever," Parameshwara said.

When reporters asked him that the same is happening in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, he said, "Let's see what happens in the coming days. I think things will improve."