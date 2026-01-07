Guv gives assent to seven out of 16 bills sent by Karnataka govt

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) The Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given his assent to seven of the 16 bills sent by the state government.

Of the seven bills, six got Gehlot’s approval on Wednesday, according to the official statement. The 16 bills were sent to the Governor on December 31, 2025.

The acts that made it to the state gazette are the Karnataka Appropriation Act, Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Act, Greater Bengaluru (2nd Amendment) Act, Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Act, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority (Amendment) Act, Bombay Public Trust (K.A) Act, Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Act.

Bills that are still waiting Governor’s nod include some controversial ones like the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill and Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill.

Other bills, which were talked about but are pending before the Goveror, are the Karnataka State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill, Drugs and Cosmetics (Karnataka Amendment) Bill and Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub Categorisation in Reservation) Bill.

The Governor has returned the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the state government.