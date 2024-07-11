Guv has given in-principle approval for Wainganga-Nalganga river link plan: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Governor Ramesh Bais has given in-principle approval for the Rs 80000 crore Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project.

"I met Governor Bais on July 9 requesting urgent approval for the Wainganga-Nalganga river link project. He has given in-principle approval for the project, which would cost around Rs 80,000 crore," Fadnavis said on X.

The project will change the picture of Vidarbha region, he added.

Connecting Wainganga river, which flows from Bhandara, and Nalganga in Buldhana with a 550 kilometre long canal will bring 3.71 lakh hectares of land under irrigation in six districts of Vidarbha. PTI ND BNM