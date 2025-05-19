Guv honours BSI scientist, calls for youth involvement in biodiversity conservation

Itanagar, May 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Monday urged scientists, researchers, and the youth to continue exploring and connecting with nature, emphasising that such engagement strengthens environmental understanding and opens avenues for sustainable development.

The governor made the remarks while presenting the 'Land of the Rising Sun' plaque to Dr Krishna Chowlu, scientist in-charge of the state regional centre of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), during a felicitation ceremony at Raj Bhavan, here.

The honour was conferred in recognition of Dr Chowlu's dedicated work in discovering and documenting the unique orchid species of Arunachal Pradesh.

Calling upon educational institutions to take the lead in biodiversity exploration, Parnaik underscored the need to promote the conservation and study of orchids, which he described as not just ornamental plants but living symbols of the state's pristine ecological heritage.

He encouraged student participation in such initiatives, noting that engaging young minds in biodiversity research would cultivate environmental awareness, responsibility, and appreciation of the state's natural wealth.

The governor lauded Chowlu's scientific spirit and tireless efforts in unveiling state's rich floral diversity, particularly her significant contributions to the identification of rare and exclusive orchid species.

Highlighting the importance of these delicate blooms, he said they are not only aesthetically striking but represent the ecological richness and purity of the region.

"Arunachal Pradesh holds a special place on India's biodiversity map, with nearly 50 orchid species found nowhere else in the world," Parnaik said.

He stressed that the preservation and study of these rare species hold immense value for both scientific research and eco-tourism and urged the present generation to inspire a new wave of environmental stewards who would not only protect this botanical legacy but also turn it into a sustainable source of livelihood, learning, and global recognition.

"Arunachal Pradesh is not just the Land of the Rising Sun but also a land of rising opportunities," the governor remarked.

Chowlu informed the governor that Arunachal Pradesh is home to 650 orchid species, the highest in India, with 50 species endemic to the state.

A specialist in angiosperm taxonomy, particularly the orchidaceae family, Dr Chowlu is celebrated for her plant discoveries, including Impatiens dorjeekhanduii in Tawang (2017), named in memory of former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, and the recent identification of a rare leafless orchid, Gastrodia lohitensis, in Lohit district.

She also presented her book 'Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh' to Parnaik during the event.