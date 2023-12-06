Guv Khan urges Keralites to contribute generously to Armed Forces Flag Day fund

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday asked the people of the state to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund by purchasing car and token flags.

He inaugurated the same by purchasing them from NCC cadets here, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

In a video message issued following the inauguration, the Governor said that the Armed Forces Flag Day was being observed on December 7 to pay homage to the martyrs "who sacrificed their lives for preserving the freedom, integrity and unity of the nation".

"We also recall with gratitude the valuable contribution of ex-servicemen, who dedicated the precious years of their lives defending the nation, and the valour and loyalty of members of the armed forces who guard our frontiers and preserve our freedom and integrity," Khan said.

The flag day fund is raised through sale of car and token flags and is utilised for giving financial assistance to ex-servicemen, their widows and children, he said.

The Governor further said that the flag day fund committee is chaired by the Chief Minister who has instituted rolling trophies to promote a healthy competition among the districts in the collection of funds.

"Trophies will be presented to the districts, the educational institutions and NCC battalions which record the highest collection through the sale of flags.

"I appeal to the people of Kerala to contribute most generously to the flag day fund 2023 and make this noble venture a grand success," he said. PTI HMP HMP SA