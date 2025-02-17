Guv lists govt initiatives, achievements while addressing Budget session of Assembly

Kokrajhar (Assam), Feb 17 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday outlined the government's initiatives for all-around development of the state while addressing the Budget session of the Assembly.

The Budget session of the Assam Assembly is being held in Kokrajhar. This is the first time that the Assam Assembly held its sitting outside the state capital.

Acharya, expressing his delight at the sitting being held outside the capital, said such measures help in bringing the people together.

"This session marks a pivotal opportunity to reflect on our journey, deliberate on the challenges and chart a visionary roadmap for the future of our beloved state," he said.

He emphasised that the government is working to revive its lost glory, build a future that honours its past and blend history with progress, ensuring dignity and prosperity for all.

On economic growth of the state, the governor claimed that the state has been on a steady upward trajectory with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 12.6 per cent.

The tax revenue collection has increased by 25 per cent during 2022-23 and 15 per cent in 2023-24, he added.

The rising state income has had a positive ripple effect across the state's economic landscape and all departments are working in close coordination to not only sustain the growth momentum but also enhance it, the governor added.

The upcoming semiconductor industry in Jagiroad, modern fertiliser plant under Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd and Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit slated for later this month are some initiatives that will further propel growth, Acharya maintained.

"With progressive policies, a strategic location and an investment-friendly ecosystem, Assam is set to drive India's next wave of industrial transformation and establish itself as a global economic powerhouse," he added.

Acharya also listed the recognition of Assamese as a classical language, according Charaideo Moidams status of UNESCO World Heritage Site and Assam ranked among top global destinations by 'The New York Times' as positive developments for the state.

The governor also spoke on various other initiatives and schemes for women and youth empowerment, agriculture and allied sectors, food security and public service delivery, rural development, sanitation, urban development, health, education, road, power and forest sectors, among others.

He also highlighted steps for the welfare of Bodoland Territorial Region, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.

The governor said balanced regional growth and development has been a top priority for the government, with Dibrugarh accorded the status of a second capital and creation of Barak Valley Development Department measures in that direction.

"Our transparent ways of governance have made us responsible and responsive to the ever-changing needs of our times. I would like to reiterate in unequivocal terms that my government is firmly committed to develop all regions of the state and empower all sections," Acharya added.

During the governor's speech, Independent MLA Gogoi raised objections to his statements on economic growth, claiming that the state was being burdened with increasing loans.

Gogoi again questioned the government over the outcomes of Advantage Assam 1.0 when Acharya mentioned about preparations to hold the second edition this month.

He also claimed that there was no mention of the complete implementation of the BTR Accord in the speech.

As the MLA stood up to air his discontent, Speaker Biswajit Daimary urged him to sit down and allow the governor to complete the speech.

Daimary asked Gogoi to raise his concerns during later proceedings of the House.