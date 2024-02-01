Guv miffed with condition of Banga Bhavan II in Delhi, shifts to Navy guest house: Official

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Expressing dissatisfaction over the condition of a West Bengal government-run guest house in New Delhi, Governor CV Ananda Bose moved to an accommodation managed by the Indian Navy, an official said on Thursday.

Bose, who is on an official trip to the national capital, had checked into the 'Banga Bhavan II' guest house in Chanakyapuri on Wednesday.

Expressing displeasure over the "non-maintenance" of the guest house, he decided to leave it and move to a guest house of the Indian Navy near the Kota House, the official said.

"The governor was utterly disgusted with the upkeep of Banga Bhavan," he said.

Bose had raised concerns about the maintenance of the guest house during his earlier visits to the national capital as well, but there has been no improvement, he added.

The governor declined to move to a five-star hotel despite requests from the officials of Banga Bhavan II, he said.

When contacted, state PWD minister Pulak Roy said he was unaware of the matter and would enquire from his New Delhi office.

"I don't know anything about the matter. Let me enquire about it," Roy told PTI on Thursday.

The state public works department (PWD) is in charge of maintenance of both the Banga Bhavans in the national capital.

According to a senior official of the state government currently posted in New Delhi, the governor was peeved after some of his suggestions made during his earlier visits to Banga Bhavan II "were not done".

"The governor had made suggestions to alter a few things at Banga Bhavan II during his earlier stays there. They are yet to be implemented. He seems to be miffed by that," the official said on condition of anonymity. PTI SCH SOM MNB