Guv moving SC seeking CM's exclusion in VC selection process 'regrettable', says Kerala minister

Thiruvanthapuram, Sep 2 (PTI) Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Tuesday termed as "regrettable" Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's plea in the Supreme Court seeking the exclusion of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the selection process for appointing vice chancellors to two state universities.

Talking to reporters here, the minister said the LDF government does not want to turn the university campuses in the state into "conflict zones".

Things should be dealt with by consensus, she said, adding that the governor's plea at the apex court is "utmost regrettable".

"I am very proud to say that it is only because of the initiative of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the Digital University has become a reality in the state," she said.

Any attempt to keep the CM away from the procedures of the university is "very childish and baseless," the Higher Education minister added.

Arlekar on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking the exclusion of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the selection process of Vice Chancellors for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the Kerala Digital University.

The governor, who is also the Chancellor of both the state-run universities, said neither of the universities envisioned any role for the chief minister in the selection process.

The plea highlighted the role of the chief minister in the entire selection process for appointment of VCs for the two universities and referred to "State of West Bengal v. Dr Sanat Kumar Ghosh and Others" the directions of which had been applied in the present case.

The plea contended the chief minister's involvement would violate the principle against a person judging his own cause, a norm embedded in the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations.

The chief minister, being the Executive Head of the State, is connected with the number of government colleges, managed by the government and affiliated to the university. Therefore, as per UGC Regulations he cannot have any role whatsoever in the appointment of Vice Chancellors, the application said.