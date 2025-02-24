Guv Nazeer applauds TDP govt's efforts to revive Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday praised the TDP-led government for its unwavering focus on the welfare of the people and its efforts to restore the state's former glory under the 'Brand Andhra' initiative.

Addressing the Budget Session of the Assembly, Governor Nazeer highlighted the significant financial challenges faced by the state, attributing the crisis to the governance of the YSRCP between 2019 and 2024.

He claimed that the previous regime had left Andhra Pradesh on the verge of financial collapse.

“White papers revealed the gross mismanagement of state finances, diversion of state resources, erosion of state revenues by looting of natural resources and flawed policies in excise and sand mining, discounting 25 years of future income by diverting the taxes of the government…,” said Nazeer.

He was referring to seven white papers presented by CM N Chandrababu Naidu on the previous YSRCP regime to explain the situation of the state after coming to power.

Under YSRCP rule, the Governor alleged that the state had accumulated excessive debt through high-interest borrowings and violations of central government guidelines, as well as the diversion of funds meant for centrally sponsored schemes, among other irregularities.

He also highlighted the collapse of the irrigation sector under YSRCP rule, citing the stalling of major projects, the destruction of the energy sector, and pending liabilities amounting to a staggering Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

Despite these challenges, Nazeer lauded the TDP-led government for its efforts to restore Andhra Pradesh’s former glory, noting that CM N Chandrababu Naidu had conceptualised the 'super six promises.'

He emphasized that the government had already begun taking decisive actions towards the welfare of the people and reviving 'Brand Andhra.'

In the initial days of governance, Nazeer said the Naidu government had implemented key measures, including the abolition of the Land Titling Act, an increase in social security pensions to Rs 4,000, and the announcement of a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) for the recruitment of 16,347 teachers.

Strengthening the education sector, conducting a skill census to assess and enhance employment opportunities, improving rural infrastructure, mission for pothole-free roads and implementing a free sand policy are the other initiatives he listed out.

“We have laid a strong foundation by launching 22 new policies that will drive sustained growth and prosperity. I am proud to share that our efforts are already showing results. We are attracting global giants like Google, ArcelorMittal steel company, Tata Power, Greenko Group, BPCL, TCS, and others with massive investments,” he said.

Further, the Governor said the state received investment pledges amounting to Rs 6.5 lakh crore with a potential to generate around four lakh jobs.

According to Nazeer, the first advance estimates for 2024-25 indicated that Andhra Pradesh’s economy has expanded to Rs 16 lakh crore, logging a nominal growth rate of 13 per cent.

He highlighted that the southern state’s per capita income rose to Rs 2.68 lakh, up from Rs 2.37 lakh logged in the previous year, powered by strong performance across sectors such as agriculture and allied activities, which grew at 15.8 percent, industries at 6.7 percent and services (11.7 percent).

The Governor underscored that Andhra Pradesh is leading another revolution in the form of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to shape the future of governance, industry and economic growth.

Outlining future plans, the Governor said the state government aims to launch a family benefit card under the Family Benefit Management System (FBMS) to streamline welfare measures and related activities, among others.

The budget for 2025-26 is expected to be tabled on February 28.

Finance Minister P Keshav is expected to present the budget for the full financial year of 2025 26, following a Rs 2.94 lakh crore budget he had presented in November 2024 when a little over four months were left in FY25 after two vote-on-account budgets.

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the Assembly session along with party legislators today.

Earlier, as the Governor started speaking, the opposition legislators indulged in sloganeering.

The YSRCP legislators gathered near the Speaker's podium, chanting slogans such as "Save democracy" and "We want justice," demanding opposition status for their party in the Assembly.

As the Governor continued with his speech, the YSRCP legislators walked out of the House in protest.

“There are only two wings in the House, the coalition parties on one side in the treasury and the opposition being YSRCP which forms the natural choice to be the Opposition party,” B Satyanarayana, YSRCP’s Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council told reporters outside the House.

According to Satyanarayana, there is no option for the government other than conceding to YSRCP’s demand by according it the opposition party status.

Following the Governor’s speech, the House was adjourned to Tuesday.