Guv, not CM, to hoist national flag in Ranchi on Independence Day this year

Ranchi, Aug 11 (PTI) In a departure from tradition, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will hoist the national flag at the Independence Day function in Ranchi, on August 15 this year, the state government announced on Monday.

As per established protocol, the chief minister of Jharkhand hoists the tricolour at Morabadi in Ranchi, while the governor presides over the ceremony in Dumka, the sub-capital of the state.

However, due to the death of veteran tribal leader and JMM founder Shibu Soren, his son - Chief Minister Hemant Soren - will remain at his ancestral village Nemra to perform the 'shradh' rituals.

"The state government proposed that the Hon’ble Governor hoist the flag at Morabadi this year. Governor Gangwar accepted the proposal," a statement from the state government said.

Also, as a mark of respect for the late leader, the governor has decided to cancel the traditional 'At Home' programme organised at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day, as per a statement from Raj Bhavan.

In the 'At Home' event, the governor hosts dignitaries at Raj Bhavan.

Shibu Soren, popularly known as 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land), died on the morning of August 4 in a Delhi hospital at the age of 81. PTI NAM NN