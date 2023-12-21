Guv not giving permission to court meeting of JU for convocation: Bengal Education minister

Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu accused Governor C V Ananda Bose of not giving permission to hold the Court meeting of the Jadavpur University which would have allowed for hosting of the annual convocation of the varsity on December 24.

The Executive Council meeting of the university on December 18 discussed the modalities of the convocation and requested the Higher Education department to grant funds for hosting the event.

However, the EC meeting has to be followed by a Court meeting which gives the final go-ahead to the university for hosting a convocation as per the university statute.

Basu posted on X handle, in Bengali on Wednesday, "The higher education department had given consent to host the convocation on December 24 despite many legal hassles considering the long heritage of the institution and the interest of students, but the hon'ble governor has not given permission to hold the court meeting, which is a must for the convocation, citing legal uncertainties." "However, he (Governor) had given permission to hold court meetings of other state universities. Then what is his real objective? To oppose the state government appears to be the sole motive for not protecting the rights of students," the higher education minister said.

Basu had earlier met officiating Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur university Buddhadeb Sau and Registrar Snehamanju Bose over the holding of the convocation which was followed by the Higher Education department communication to JU allowing the university to hold the EC meeting to discuss measures related to holding the convocation.

The Governor who is also ex-officio Chancellor gives the nod for holding the court meeting on request by the university. Sau said on Tuesday he had sent the letter to the governor but university sources confirmed the letter is yet to reach from Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association held a sit-in outside the room of officiating Vice Chancellor till late Wednesday night demanding to expedite the process of promotion of teachers, clear funding for project instruments, delay in appointing subject nominees.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said the officiating VC initiated steps pertaining to issues like promotion, and funding for projects.

However, in case the nod for holding Court meeting does not come from Raj Bhavan, the Jadavpur university convocation ceremony has to be done away with, a senior university official said, adding in that situation the higher educational institution will have to mull other steps to award degrees, certificates to the students, researchers.

