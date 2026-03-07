Guv of Delaware Matt Meyer meets T'gana CM, discusses health and education reforms

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Governor of Delaware in US, Matt Meyer called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the two leaders discussed reforms in the health and education sectors.

Governor Meyer invited Reddy to Delaware, and both the leaders expressed their desire to strengthen and expand ties between Telangana and Delaware in the years ahead.

Governor Meyer also shared insights into several initiatives implemented in Delaware, including housing support and loan relief programmes designed to benefit poor and middle-class families, Revanth Reddy said in a post on X.

On the occasion, Reddy presented his government's Telangana-2047 Vision Document to Governor Meyer.

State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and government adviser Vem Narender Reddy were present during the meeting. PTI SJR SJR ROH