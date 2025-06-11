Guv Parnaik lauds Himanta, Khandu for efforts in resolving Arunachal-Assam border dispute

Itanagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Governor KT Parnaik on Wednesday commended Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for their proactive efforts in resolving long-standing border disputes.

In a meeting with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, the Arunachal Pradesh governor noted that the ongoing dialogue has significantly enhanced harmony and goodwill among people with deep cultural and social ties.

He emphasised the importance of continued vigilance against illegal immigration and called for effective administrative action on it.

Drawing from his experience as a former corps commander in Tezpur, he underscored the security and demographic challenges it poses.

Both governors exchanged views on key regional matters and reaffirmed their joint commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity for the Northeast, according to an official statement.

Expressing concern over recurring natural disasters, Parnaik stressed the urgent need for sustainable, long-term measures to mitigate the damage caused by annual floods and landslides, which result in tragic loss of life and economic hardships. PTI UPL UPL SOM