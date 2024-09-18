Guv Parnaik, Mandaviya discuss promotion of sports in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik on Wednesday met Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in New Delhi.

They discussed the promotion of sports, development of infrastructure in the northeastern state and capacity building to broaden participation and achieve excellence in various national and international competitions, an official statement from Raj Bhavan here said.

Highlighting the achievements of prominent sportspersons from the state such as cricketer Techi Doria, weightlifter Yukar Sibi, shuttler Laa Talar and Taekwondo player Rupa Beyor, besides Everester Kabak Yano, the governor emphasised the need for intensified efforts to scout young talent across every district of the state, it said.

Parnaik said that Arunachali youth possess immense potential in sports but require proper guidance and opportunities to excel.

He called for state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern equipment, and comprehensive support systems in Arunachal Pradesh to promote excellence in games and sports.

Mandaviya assured Parnaik of providing assistance to Yano, as well as funds for a cricket stadium.

Acknowledging the sporting potential among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, the Union minister assured the governor of more administrative and infrastructure support for the state and its sportspersons, the statement added. PTI CORR ACD