Guv Parnaik stresses merit-based selection by public service commissions

Itanagar, Jan 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday emphasised that merit must be the sole criterion for recommendations made by the public service commissions.

A four-member delegation from the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa and member Col Koj Tari (Retd), met the governor at Raj Bhavan here during the day.

During the meeting, Parnaik underscored the importance of impartial and independent decision-making in fostering a secure, progressive, and developed society.

Urging the members of both APPSC and MPSC to prioritise competence in their selections, the governor stated that as India moves towards realising the viksit Bharat@2047 vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is the duty of every responsible citizen including, public service commission members, to uphold justice and equity in all spheres.

The governor also highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's developmental progress and the significant contributions of its people in governance and administration. He stressed that by selecting highly qualified and competent candidates, the public service commission can drive meaningful and lasting positive change.

The visiting MPSC team, comprising Devanand Shinde, Satish Deshpande, Abhay Wagh and Dilip Pandharpatte, is on a weeklong study tour to exchange best practices with the state public service commission.