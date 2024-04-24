Guv postpones Gour Banga varsity convocation until after Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday postponed the convocation of the Gour Banga University in Malda until after Lok Sabha elections, claiming that the campus could be used for political purposes if the event is held, an official said.

Bose, who is the chancellor of state-run universities, took the decision after receiving "confidential information" that "vested interests are likely to use the convocation" at the state-run university for political purposes, he added.

"The chancellor took legal advice and also spoke to the University Coordination Centre (UCC) and decided to hold the convocation after the elections," the official told PTI.

The convocation was scheduled to be held on April 27.

He also advised authorities of state-run universities not to take part in political activities and honour the election laws. PTI SCH ACD