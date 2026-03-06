Guv Ravi should respect Parliamentary democracy, sentiments of people in West Bengal: CPI

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) The CPI, an ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, on Friday said the outgoing Governor R N Ravi should respect parliamentary democracy, state rights and the sentiments of people in his new role in West Bengal.

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Ravi as the West Bengal Governor.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Holding that Ravi had acted against the interest and rights of Tamil Nadu since his appointment in 2021, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian alleged that during his tenure, he delayed numerous bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly without granting his assent.

"During Assembly sessions, he boycotted the Governor's address prepared by the Cabinet and instead attempted to deliver a speech according to his own whims. By walking out of the Assembly, he insulted the Tamil Nadu legislature," Veerapandian said.

In a party statement here, he alleged that Ravi maintained a stance against the democratically elected government of Tamil Nadu and acted against the culture and language.

Various political parties and organisations in Tamil Nadu held protests against the governor, demanding his removal from office, he recalled.

Veerapandian said in his new role in West Bengal, Ravi should at least respect parliamentary democracy, federal principles, state rights and sentiments of the people.

He reiterated that the position of the Communist Party of India was that the office of the governor itself is contrary to the federal system and it is unnecessary.