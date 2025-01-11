Guv Ravi unable to digest TN growing, his actions are 'childish': CM Stalin

Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was unable to digest that the state was developing and his decision not to address the Assembly was "childish", Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

The state Legislative Assembly has been witnessing strange scenes for the last few years after Ravi took over as Governor, he said. "The Governor comes to the Assembly but returns without addressing the House. That's why I had said that his actions were childish," Stalin told the Assembly.

As per Article 176 of the Constitution, the Governor has to deliver his address to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the session. "But he appears to be keen on violating the rules in a planned manner," the CM said winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address.

In 2022, this Governor delivered his address without altering the speech. But in the following three years, he avoided delivering his customary address citing 'absurd' reasons, the Chief Minister said.

Singing the Tamil anthem (Tamil Thai Valthu) before the session starts and playing the national anthem after the address has been the tradition for long. "I think, the Governor is unable to digest the fact that Tamil Nadu is developing. I may be an ordinary person but this Legislative Assembly came into existence due to the feelings of crore of people," Stalin said.

This House cannot bear to see the Governor doing something with political motives that drags the position and responsibility he held by not respecting the dignity of this Assembly, not respecting the people's feelings, and 'daring' to insult the Tamil anthem. "We should not see such things again," the Chief Minister added.

On January 6, Ravi left the Assembly without delivering the customary address. The Raj Bhavan later said that he left 'in deep anguish' as the national anthem wasn't played.

"Disrespecting the Constitution does not augur well for democracy," the Governor had then said. Reacting, Stalin had said, "it was childish of the Governor choosing not to read the government address." In his reply to the House today, Stalin reminded that the Dravidian uprising arose against neglect, humiliation, and oppression. Stalin, who is president of DMK, exuded confidence that his party would certainly form the government for the seventh time.

On the opposition AIADMK members turning up in the Assembly wearing black shirts and sarees to protest against the state government over the Anna University student sexual assault case, he sought to know if they had the courage to stage a 'black shirt' protest against the Governor who continued to insult Tamil Nadu.

"I would have been happy if the AIADMK had worn black shirts to condemn the Union Government or the national education policy," the Chief Minister said.

On the law and order situation, Stalin said the police functioned independently and brought down the crimes. He was a liberal in permitting agitations by the opposition parties, the CM said.

Later, Leader of the House Duraimurugan asked Speaker M Appavu to pronounce his ruling on the discussion between the Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami over the facts on filing FIR in the Pollachi sexual assault case.

Appavu stated that after perusing the evidence submitted to him by the Chief Minister and Palaniswami, it was clear that the FIR was registered twelve days after the crime was reported.

"The Chief Minister had conveyed the correct information to the House," Appavu said.

As the AIADMK members protested against his ruling, Appavu said he would rest the case at this juncture without going into details, and adjourned the House sine die. PTI JSP ADB JSP ROH