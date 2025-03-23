Guv releases postal stamp to commemorate 200th anniversary of 5th battalion of Rajput Regiment

Aizawl, Mar 23 (PTI) Mizoram Governor General V K Singh (Retd) released a postal stamp and a special cover commemorating the 200th anniversary of the 5th battalion of Rajput Regiment - Prachand Paanch (1825–2025) at a Bicentenary Special Sainik Sammelan held in New Delhi, an official statement said here on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Singh on Saturday appreciated the regiment for its 200 years of dedicated service to the nation citing "it is a rare feat for any infantry unit of the Indian Army," the statement said.

He expressed confidence that the unit will bring more laurels, milestones and success in the future, it said.

The 5th Battalion of Rajput Regiment has seen significant accomplishments and recognition throughout its history and this event is a tribute to their dedication, he said.

Singh encouraged the battalion to continue upholding the honour and spirit of the Indian Army.

He also expressed gratitude to the Department of Posts and the Additional Directorate General of Postal Services for their support in releasing the postal stamp.

The governor stressed that the stamp not only commemorates the regiment's legacy but will also share a word about its valour across the globe, the statement added. PTI CORR RG