Guv reviews law and order situation in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 30 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday reviewed the law and order situation in the state and strategised efforts to maintain peace, an official said.

The security review meeting was held at Raj Bhavan ahead of proposed programmes of several organisations belonging to Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities on May 3 to observe the second anniversary of the outbreak of the ethnic violence in the state.

The meeting, chaired by Bhalla, was attended by security advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, GOC 57 Mountain Division Maj. Gen. S S Kartikeya, SIB Joint Director Navdeep Singh Grewal and top officials from CRPF, BSF and the Manipur Police, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Chief Secretary P K Singh along with IG AR (South) Maj. Gen. Ravroop Singh and IGAR (East) Maj. Gen. Suresh Kumar Bhambhu also attended the meeting via video conference, it said.

"During the meeting, we have focused on reviewing the present security scenario in the state and strategising coordinated efforts to maintain peace and stability," an official said.

Zomi Students Federation ( ZSF) and Kuki Students Organisation ( KSO) said May 3, 2025, marks the completion of two years of the outbreak of the ethnic strife and urged all "to observe the day in silence by closing all educational institutions and all business establishments".

Imphal valley-based COCOMI, a Meitei organisation, had on Tuesday appealed to the people to halt all activities on May 3 and attend a public convention being organised on the day at Khuman Lampak stadium to discuss the future of the state.

Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) also announced that May 3 this year would be observed as a "solemn day of remembrance and solidarity under the theme - Bridging Divides for Shared Future".

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The imposition of the President's rule came after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.