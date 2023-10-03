Guv sabotaging setting up search committe for full time VC : Pro-TMC educators' forum

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) A pro-Trinamool Congress platform of educationists on Tuesday accused West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose of "deliberately sabotaging" the setting up of search committee in West Bengal to facilitate the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities.

The Educationists Forum, a platform of former VCs and senior professors of universities, told a press meet here that Bose as the ex officio chancellor approved the ordinance which amended the University Act of 31 state universities and then sat on the Bill passed by the state assembly.

The Act provides for academic and administrative functioning of the higher education institutions run by the state government sans direct involvement of the chancellor in any unilateral manner.

"The Hon'ble Chancellor continues to carry on his illegal actions in respect of the universities by authorizing/ removing/replacing his appointees in various universities, even when the entire matter is now pending before the Supreme Court for decision and order," forum spokesperson, former North Bengal VC Prof Omprakash Mishra told a press meet here.

The entire country is now well aware that the governor of West Bengal who is the chancellor of the 31 public universities is "deliberately avoiding, delaying and even sabotaging the prospects of search and selection committees for appointment of vice-chancellors." he said.

The forum statement said that the state has filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court to stop the "ad-hoc manner" in which the Chancellor is authorizing various "under qualified handpicked persons" of his choice to exercise the power and perform the duties of a vice-chancellor in the "most irregular way" bypassing the established laws on the subject.

Since none of the state Acts on administration and regulations of universities have been set aside by the High Court or Supreme Court, it wondered in what capacity and under which provisions of the law was the chancellor denying and defying the legal rules.

Claiming that the number of universities in West Bengal has grown in the past 12 years, the forum said the state constituted and established more than 20 public universities in recent years. Also the state government provides more than 95 per cent of the budget of the 31 public universities.

It said that after the amendment to the Universities Laws by the West Bengal Assembly in 2014, the composition of the search/selection for the vice-chancellors was determined as either a nominee of the chancellor, a nominee of the university or a nominee of the state government.

"This is the backdrop of the present crisis in which the Chancellor has authorised persons to perform the duties and exercise the powers of the vice-Chancellor. However, most of these persons do not have 10 years' experience working in the university system as a professor. The Calcutta High Court in end June ruled that these persons are neither vice-chancellors, nor interim vice-chancellors and cannot be given the pay of the vice-chancellor. But they avail the allowances as vice-chancellor," Mishra said.

The detailed response from the forum was preceded by C V Ananda Bose's statement on October 1 who appointed interim vice-chancellors for six state-run universities after appointing eight others about a month ago.

Education minister Bratya Basu earlier said the state was not sure how the governor went ahead with the appointments when the Supreme Court was hearing the case and was in the process of forming a search committee to appoint full time VCs of different state universities. He maintained that these appointed personalities did not have any academic backgrounds and did not meet the 10 year university teaching experience criteria required for a VC.

BJP state president and former professor Sukanta Majumdar said on October 1 that the governor had not done anything outside the law as he was appointing interim VCs to stop any disruption in the functioning of state universities.

Both the state and Raj Bhavan have forwarded lists of five-member search committee to the apex court which will prepare a list of search committee members. The UGC had also been asked to prepare its own list by the Supreme Court.

The six newly appointed interim VCs include retired IPS officer C M Raveendran as interim VC of North Bengal University. In the past interim VCs appointed by Bose include retired IPS officer M Wahab as the interim vice-chancellor of Aliah University and interim VC of both Rabindra Bharati University and Presidency University Subhro Kamal Mukherjee. PTI SUS KK KK