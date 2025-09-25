Guv Singh proposes well-structured old-age homes in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 25 (PTI) Governor VK Singh on Thursday proposed well-structured old-age homes in Mizoram, officials said.

Singh made the proposal while reviewing the initiatives of the Social Welfare Department for elderly care, they said.

He laid emphasis on addressing elderly feelings of worthlessness and isolation, advocating for counsellors to provide guidance.

Observing that most elderly individuals in the state are well supported by their families, the governor stressed establishing well-structured old-age homes for those who face neglect or lack adequate care.

He praised the Mizo community for its profound respect and care for the elderly, describing it as a commendable cultural trait.

During the meeting, Social Welfare Department's Joint Director Caroline Hmingthanzuali made a comprehensive presentation on elderly care and pension schemes in the state.

According to the presentation, 24,524 persons currently benefit from the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme in the state. PTI COR SOM