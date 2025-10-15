Guv submits report to Centre, state

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday said he submitted a report to competent authorities at the Centre and the state government detailing his findings from his visit to the landslide-affected areas of North Bengal.

His report includes suggestions on the steps needed to be taken before, during, and after similar natural calamities.

At least 32 lives were lost in floods and landslides in North Bengal last week.

"After visiting the areas and interacting with the victims, I have submitted a very detailed report to the competent authorities, the government of India, and the state government on the steps to be taken before, during, and after similar calamities," Bose said at the Raj Bhavan here.

"If it is not taken seriously, we will have to pay the price. There are initiatives that are required, and steps that can be taken to contain this. I have also listed in my report the best practices implemented in other countries for this," he added.

Bose had paid a visit to the affected areas and interacted with the families affected by the disaster. PTI SCH NN