Guv tells TN govt to recall notification over V-C appointment, says it violates norms

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has asked the state government to recall its notification, in connection with the appointment of vice chancellor of a state-run varsity, as it violates the Supreme Court's norms governing the matter and issue a fresh notification, by complying with regulations, the Raj Bhavan said here on Wednesday.

In his capacity as the chancellor of Annamalai University, the governor constituted a search committee to identify a candidate for appointment as vice-chancellor of that varsity. That panel comprised nominees of the chancellor, varsity syndicate and the University Grants Commission's chairman. This was as per the provisions of the Annamalai University Act and the UGC Regulations, 2018, which was held by the Supreme Court as mandatory in connected matters, the Raj Bhavan said here in an official release.

The chancellor's nominee was named the convener of the committee and the governor-chancellor, in his letter dated 25 October 2024, directed the Tamil Nadu government to notify this search committee. Subsequently, the Higher Education department issued a Government Order, dated 9 December 2024, notifying the search committee.

"The said notification purposefully excluded the UGC Chairman’s nominee, in violation of the judgements of Supreme Court of India," the Governor's office said. The apex court held in Prof (Dr) Sreejith P S Vs. Dr Rajasree M S & Others that any vice chancellor appointment, made on the basis of recommendation of a search committee, constituted contrary to the provisions of the UGC Regulations shall be 'void ab initio,' invalid right from the beginning of the process.

Hence, the Tamil Nadu government's notification is not valid as it was contrary to the UGC regulations and orders of the Supreme Court. Ravi has, hence, called upon the state government to recall its notification and instead notify the search committee by including the UGC chairman’s nominee, complying with norms. PTI VGN VGN ROH