Guv urges people to maintain calm ahead of 'Babri Masjid' foundation stone laying in Murshidabad

Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday urged the people of West Bengal to remain calm and not to be swayed by provocative statements and rumours, ahead of the foundation stone laying of a mosque modelled on Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir.

Bose has urged the state government to take all necessary action to ensure that there is no disturbance anywhere and law and order is maintained, according to a post on X by the Lok Bhavan.

He has also directed the Lok Bhavan to create an 'Access Point Cell' which shall be functional 24x7, starting immediately. It will be headed by retired IAS officer SK Pattanayak.

"People are free to contact Lok Bhavan ACCESS POINT CELL over phone or email and report any untoward incident or threats or intimidation or report any provocative statements being made by anybody," the post said, adding that the governor will be concurrently monitoring the entire situation.

The governor is confident that the state government will take all necessary action to ensure that there is no threat to law and order, it said.

The Access Point Cell can be reached at 033-22001641, 9289010682, 9995251155, 9480813891, or osd2w.b.governor@gmail.com. PTI SCH SOM