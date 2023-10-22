Guv visits Durga Puja organised by TMC leader, says fight against corruption, violence will continue

Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said his fight against corruption and violence will continue.

The governor made the statement while he was speaking to reporters after visiting a community puja pandal in north Kolkata's Sukiya Street, the main organiser of which is TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

Ghosh welcomed Bose at the pandal of the Ram Mohan Mission Puja Committee. The governor oversaw some of the rituals of 'Ashtami' puja.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Our fight against corruption will continue and our struggle against violence will also continue. Corruption is a blood seed and violence is a demoniac force. Just as Goddess Durga killed 'Mahishasura', and Goddess Kali killed 'Raktabeej', we will also kill corruption and violence," he said.

Ghosh, however, downplayed the governor's statement, maintaining that it was made in the context of the world at large.

"What the governor said is in the context of the entire world, this includes the violence in Gaza. This should not be interpreted in any other way," he claimed.

If the governor is seen acting in the interests of the BJP, the TMC will continue to protest, he added.

The governor's visit to the puja organised by Ghosh is significant amid the tensions between state secretariat 'Nabanna' and Raj Bhavan over different issues, such as the functioning of public universities. PTI BSM SOM