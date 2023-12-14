Guv visits people injured in railway station water tank collapse at Burdwan Medical College

Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) The West Bengal Governor on Thursday visited those injured in the water tank accident at the Burdwan railway station and assured them of all sorts of assistance.

Advertisment

He also took responsibility for taking care of the education of the daughter of the woman killed in Wednesday's incident for a year.

"We will extend all support to the affected families. I came here to see those admitted here. Some financial assistance and ex-gratia have been sanctioned. Whatever is required to help them, will certainly be done. Raj Bhavan will intervene in a very very positive manner in the matter," Bose said after meeting those undergoing treatment at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday handed over compensation cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in Wednesday's accident and cheques of Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

Three persons were killed and over 30 were injured when a filled overhead water tank collapsed and fell on them when they were waiting on the platform at Burdwan Railway station on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police started a probe into the matter following an FIR lodged by GRP Burdwan regarding the accident, a senior officer of Purba Burdwan Police said. PTI SCH RG