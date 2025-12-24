Guv VK Singh unfurls Mizoram's tallest national flag

Aizawl, Dec 24 (PTI) Mizoram Governor VK Singh on Wednesday unfurled a monumental national flag at the Assam Rifles base at Zokhawsang on the eastern outskirts of Aizawl.

Unfurling the Tricolour on a 108-ft pole, the tallest in the state, Singh said it was a moment of historic significance for Mizoram.

He lauded the Assam Rifles and the Flag Foundation of India for selecting Zokhawsang as the site, stating that the unfurling of the Tricolour on Christmas Eve reflected harmony, hope, and unity among the people.

Home Minister K Sapdanga, who spoke on the occasion, said the national flag represents unity, patriotism, selfless sacrifice, and hope for a brighter future.

"The Tricolour evokes memories of India's freedom struggle and instils deep love for the nation, with the monumental flag further strengthening patriotic sentiments," he said.

Flag Foundation of India chairman Naveen Jindal delivered a brief message via video conference.

The programme was attended by senior civil and military officers, ex-servicemen, locals and school children. PTI CORR SOM