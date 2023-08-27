Guv warning of recommending President's rule in Punjab unacceptable: State Cong chief Warring

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday termed the governor's warning of recommending President's rule in the state "wrong and unacceptable", and suggested that he and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should sit together to find a solution.

The Congress leader also said that if Governor Banwarilal Purohit had any issue with Mann, he should use some other constitutional powers and seek a reply from the chief secretary.

"(Warning of) recommending the President's rule and that too because of mutual grudges is very wrong and completely unacceptable. Nothing is going to come out of this fight, sit down, speak to each other and find a solution because it is only hurting Punjabis," Warring posted on 'X', previously Twitter.

Purohit, in a letter to Mann on Friday, warned the state government that he could recommend the President's rule in the state and also launch criminal proceedings if his letters were not answered.

The governor indicated he was upset over not getting any reply from the chief minister on his previous letters, and warned of sending a report to the President on the failure of the constitutional mechanism.

Purohit also advised Mann to act before he takes this final decision under Article 356 of the Constitution and section 124 of the Indian Penal Code.

A state is brought under direct rule of the Centre with the invocation of Article 356, usually after a report is sent by the governor. The IPC section relates to assaulting or wrongfully restraining the President or a governor from exercising their lawful powers. PTI CHS VSD IJT IJT