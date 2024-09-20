Guv writes to Mamata on Bengal's preparedness for flood

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday sent a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee enquiring about the flood situation and the preparedness of the state government to tackle it, a Raj Bhavan source said.

The governor, who has constituted a task force that could predict the possibility of floods, has plans to visit a few of the flood-affected areas of the state.

Earlier in the day, the CM wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him that the state would sever all ties with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for "unilaterally releasing water" which led to floods in several south Bengal districts. Banerjee visited a few places affected by the deluge. "The governor has asked the CM to furnish an elaborate report on the steps taken by the state government to tackle the flood. He has also enquired about the preparedness taken by the state to mitigate the situation and ensure the safety and security of people in the areas where there is inundation, and also in places that may be affected due to the adverse weather conditions," the Raj Bhavan source told PTI.

Bose has sought a reply from the CM under Article 167 of the Constitution, which defines the duties of the Chief Minister.

During the flood in the districts of North Bengal, Bose had spent four days in the region.

As an IAS officer, Bose had served as the Central Drought Relief Commissioner and had handled different types of natural calamities in various states.

During the recent landslides and devastation in Kerala's Wyand, Bose who hails from that state, visited the place and prepared a project report to rebuild the area, the sources said. PTI SCH NN