Guv's address presented vibrant picture of UP, says BJP; Oppn alleges govt has failed on every front

Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) The BJP on Monday said Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's address to the joint sitting of the legislature presented a vibrant picture of the state's "renaissance period", even as opposition Samajwadi Party alleged that the ruling party had failed in every area.

Advertisment

During a discussion on the Governor's Address on the third day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Budget session, BJP member Neeraj Bora moved the motion of thanks on behalf of his party on the address and it was supported by BJP's Sarita Bhadauria.

"In her address, the governor has presented before the House a vibrant picture of the 'navjaagran kaal (renaissance period)' of Uttar Pradesh. In her address, she has described the enthronement of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram in Shri Ayodhya Dham on January 22 as the re-establishment of the pride of Indian culture," Bora said.

"This re-establishment is an honour to the faith of crores of 'sanatanis' across the country and the world," he said.

Advertisment

SP MLA Lalji Verma criticised the governor's address, alleging that the BJP government came to power in 2017 with the slogan of forming a corruption-free government "but after coming to power, this government has failed in every aspect".

This government has not lived up to its promises and "figures were given in the address on the basis of lies", Verma alleged.

Everyone, including the ruling party and the opposition, believe in Lord Ram. But the BJP is taking the support of Lord Ram as it has "failed on every issue", he said.

Advertisment

BJP's Sunil Dutt said the Yogi Adityanath government has eliminated many challenges. "Our chief minister is a true Ram devotee and Ram is the ideal for all of us," he said.

Targeting BJP members, SP MLA Toofani Saroj said, "You people mentioned Ayodhya in great detail in the address, but you people forgot Bajrangbali (Lord Hanuman)." "When BJP leaders used to get up to give speeches in Karnataka, they used to raise the slogan of Jai Bajrang Bali nine times, but after getting power, they forgot him. Hence, Bajrang Bali has wiped out the BJP from Karnataka," Saroj said.

"Now, they are talking about the (January 22) 'pran pratishtha' (of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya ). We are not against Ram," the MLA said.

On this, BJP members intervened and said that during Mulayam Singh Yadav's government, "bullets were fired on karsevaks", to which Saroj replied, "Had you also believed in the Constitution, you would have done the same thing ." Saroj also said, "The Ram temple is being built according to the decision of the (Supreme Court) court and Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) had also said that either the temple will be built with mutual consent or according to the decision of the court." Criticising the behaviour of the opposition members, BJP's Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, "Even when the governor was speaking, the behaviour of opposition members was not good." Rashtriya Lok Dal's Ashraf Ali claimed that unemployment is a big problem in the state. SP MLA Durga Prasad Yadav also criticised the address, and said that the government has failed on every front. PTI AR/NAV ANB ANB