Guv's doubts on Cooperative Amendment Bill clarified, says Kerala Minister

Kottayam (Ker), Oct 28 (PTI) The Kerala government on Saturday said it has responded comprehensively to the queries raised by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan concerning the latest amendments to the Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill passed by the state assembly recently.

State Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan claimed that the uncertainties surrounding the bill have now been clarified.

"The governor is expected to endorse the bill soon," he told reporters here.

The minister further said the state Assembly passed the bill with an objective to bring a comprehensive revamp in the cooperative sector.

The Kerala Assembly had passed the bill last month to ensure more security to the deposits in the wake of the multi-core Karuvannur bank scam which hit the state cooperative sector recently.

The bill was later sent to the Governor for his assent.

In the wake of complaints he received with regard to various aspects of the amendment including the team audit and term limit, Governor Khan had sought explanation from the Cooperative Department.