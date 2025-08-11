Guv's 'Partition Horror Day' directive sparks political row in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (PTI) A political row erupted in Kerala on Monday after the Raj Bhavan directed universities to observe 14 August as "Partition Horror Day", with both the government and opposition slamming the move.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the move as "objectionable", while a Raj Bhavan source said the circular on "Anti-Partition Day" had been issued in June and was based on instructions from the Union Home Ministry.

"It is unconstitutional for action plans aligned with the divisive political agenda of the Sangh Parivar to be issued from the Raj Bhavan.

The governor's move to send a circular to vice-chancellors to observe August 14 as a day to remember the fear of partition is objectionable. We cannot allow our universities to be turned into platforms for implementing such an agenda," Vijayan said in a statement.

In the circular, the Raj Bhavan reportedly directed that universities could organise seminars to commemorate "Partition Horror Day." It stated they could also stage plays on the subject, which could be taken to the public to show how "terrible" the Partition was.

It also reportedly directed the vice-chancellors to forward the universities' action plans regarding this.

Vijayan alleged that, as India marks 78 years of freedom on August 15—a date that also recalls the anti-imperialist struggle and the brutal atrocities committed by the British to crush it—the proposal to institute another day of observance alongside Independence Day has emerged from the Sangh Parivar's ideological think tanks.

He claimed those who had "no part in the freedom struggle and instead served the British Raj" are the ones now seeking to "undermine Independence Day." The chief minister alleged that it was the very people who, during the freedom movement, had shown no interest in fighting foreign powers but had spent their energy targeting so-called "internal enemies." These were the same people now calling for the observance of a "Partition Horror Remembrance Day" in a way that diminished the significance of Independence Day, he alleged.

Attacking the Sangh Parivar, Vijayan claimed, "the former servants of the British" seem to have forgotten that the Partition of India and the post-Partition riots were also the result of the "British policy of divide and rule." "The Sangh Parivar is the very group that mocked even Mahatma Gandhi, who tried to quell the violence when riots flared up during the Partition," he alleged.

The chief minister also claimed that the Sangh Parivar still holds the same mindset as those who once met the British Viceroy, openly supported him, and made it clear they were not against British rule.

"The politics that turned its back on India’s national freedom struggle—where people of different castes and religions stood united—is the very same politics now speaking about the fear of Partition," Vijayan claimed.

State Education Minister V Sivankutty and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan also questioned Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's authority to issue such a circular without the approval of the Council of Ministers.

Sivankutty alleged that the Governor had issued it as though operating a "parallel governance system" without the approval of the Council of Ministers elected by the people.

"I do not understand under what authority he has issued such an invitation. He does not have such powers. The Governor's powers are limited, and this is not something that can be connected to day-to-day administration, as courts and experts in the field have already made clear," the minister told a news channel.

In a statement, Satheesan asked what authority the Governor had to instruct university vice-chancellors, through a circular, to observe a "Partition Horror Day", thereby effectively sidelining the state government.

"It is unconstitutional for the Governor to make decisions and act in parallel to the state government. By doing this, Vishwanath Arlekar, holding a constitutional post, is openly telling Kerala that he still represents the divisive politics of the RSS. The governor’s action is unconstitutional," Satheesan claimed.

The Congress leader also urged the chief minister and the state government to break their silence on the governor's "misguided actions" and to make their stance clear.

"The chief minister should also be prepared to officially inform the governor of the state government's objection to such unconstitutional moves," he added.