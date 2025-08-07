Guwahati airport's international terminal to be opened in November: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the international terminal of Guwahati airport will be opened to travellers in November this year.

Sarma accompanied a delegation from Bhutan to review the progress of the construction of the new terminal on Wednesday night.

"It will be opened in November and we will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate this state-of-the-art modern infrastructure," he said.

The Bhutan delegation from the Gelephu Mindful City also expressed their appreciation for the new terminal building, which will help enhance connectivity with the neighbouring country, Sarma said.

"On the verge of completion, it will boost connectivity in the Northeast and also enhance connectivity for our neighbour Bhutan. Come November, get ready to fly into a whole new experience," the CM posted on X.

Sarma also announced the construction of five additional foot over-bridges between Khanapara and Jalukbari in Guwahati to facilitate safe road crossing for pedestrians. PTI DG DG ACD