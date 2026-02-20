Guwahati airport’s Rs 4,000-cr new terminal to become operational from Feb 22: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the Rs 4,000-crore new terminal building of the Guwahati airport will become operational from February 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new terminal of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) on December 20.

''From an open space to a world-class gateway in just a few years. This transformation reflects a clear vision for a more connected and confident Assam,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

''Inaugurated by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji, the @GuwahatiAirport opens its doors to the world from Feb 22,'' he said.

Both domestic and international flights are likely to operate from the new terminal by March, while the old terminal will be converted into a cargo hub, an official said.

The Rs 4,000-crore Integrated Terminal-2 Building is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers per year, he said.

The airport is named after Assam's first chief minister, whose 80-foot statue was also unveiled by Modi outside the terminal.

The new terminal has an area of 1,40,000 square metres, and its design draws inspiration from Assam's biodiversity and cultural heritage, the official said. PTI DG RBT