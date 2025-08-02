Guwahati Central Administrative Tribunal gets permanent address

Guwahati, Aug 2 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a new court-cum-office complex of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Guwahati bench of CAT, among the oldest in the country, got its dedicated infrastructure nearly 40 years after its establishment in 1985, said the Union Minister of State for Personnel and PMO.

"While the tribunal was set up in 1985 to ensure accessible and time-bound justice for government employees, it struggled for decades with a backlog and operational constraints. The Guwahati bench was constrained to function from rented premises before PM Narendra Modi took over, and it could get its own building complex," he said.

Singh described the development as a reflection of the "remarkable transformation" witnessed by the Northeast over the past decade.

Of the 8.88 lakh cases disposed of by the Guwahati CAT since 1985, over 2.54 lakh were cleared in the last 10 years alone, he said.

The minister credited technological interventions such as e-filing, video conferencing, digital judicial records, and online payment systems as key enablers in ensuring continuity, even during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"If every decision ends up back in the high court, we need to ask whether something is amiss. This defeats the founding vision of CAT," he said, urging stakeholders to introspect and collaborate to uphold the sanctity of the institution.