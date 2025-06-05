Guwahati important healthcare hub for NE, ASEAN bloc: Himanta

Guwahati, Jun 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that Guwahati is an important healthcare hub for the northeast and the ASEAN bloc, and it presents an opportunity to strengthen the region’s medical infrastructure.

The state government has a deep focus on creating healthcare facilities as well as more accessible medical education, and it will set up 24 medical colleges across the state, Sarma said, while inaugurating the Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Childcare Centre here.

Considering the ever-increasing medical needs of people, the Assam government has decided to augment the existing facilities of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and transform it into a 5,000-bed healthcare unit, he said.

The Woman and Childcare Centre will be a state-of-the-art facility, and attempts have been made to bring advanced clinical care, cutting-edge technology, and specialised services to women and children – not only in Assam but across the neighbouring states – he said.

''This 100-bed facility, dedicated to women and children, is expected to provide specialised, high-quality care across obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology, infertility and paediatrics,'' the CM said.

Sarma said Assam holds immense potential for growth in the healthcare sector, with a significant need for accessible, advanced medical services.

Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, Harshavardhan Neotia, said the inauguration of the centre in Guwahati marks a significant milestone for the company, as it expands in the northeastern region.

''... This expansion underscores our commitment to enhancing access to quality healthcare in emerging regions,'' he said.

Executive Director, Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Ltd, Parthiv Neotia, said that Guwahati, as a critical healthcare hub for the northeast, presents an opportunity to strengthen the region’s medical infrastructure. PTI DG RBT