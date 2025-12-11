Guwahati inferno remains uncontrolled for over 38 hrs; multiple agencies called in

Guwahati, Dec 11 (PTI) A massive fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Guwahati remained untamed for over 38 hours even as more than two dozen fire tenders have been struggling to douse the blaze, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at Swagata Square Complex in ABC Point around 12.30 am on Wednesday. The multi-storey building houses SBI's zonal office, commercial branch and the premium banking branch, and a shopping mall, 'Sohum Emporia'.

More than 25 fire tenders have been struggling for over 38 hours. Water tenders from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Guwahati Refinery also joined the efforts to douse the blaze, while NDRF was called in to assist with their high-tech smoke reduction machine.

Apart from Guwahati, fire tenders came from Morigaon, Kamrup and Nalbari districts, as well.

"There is fire on the sixth floor. We are trying to douse it," a senior official of the Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) told PTI.

Smoke is also billowing from the second floor, where the fire originated at the godown of the shopping mall, he added.

"There is fire at the backside of the building. However, due to non-adherence to safety norms while construction, fire tenders are unable to reach the rear," another official said.

He said the authorities concerned did not enforce required safety norms while permitting a commercial structure of this size.

Visiting the site, Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan said preliminary enquiries found that the building had all safety clearances.

"The building owner said the audit was done two months ago. So, prima facie, it seems the building does not have any issue," he told reporters.

The authorities will wait for a final report from the F&ES Department after dousing the blaze, Sattawan said.

"If there is any lapse, we will definitely take action against those responsible. We will come to know about the details of the origin of the fire from the report," he added.

So far, only one firefighter has sustained a minor injury and was treated at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

"Our boys immediately responded to the fire call post-midnight on Wednesday and reached the spot within 15 minutes. We could stop the fire from spreading," the F&ES official said.

"The fire originated at the godown of the mall on the second floor, where a lot of inflammable materials and clothes were stored," he added.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in a statement, said fire personnel are attempting to control the spread of fire and prevent it from reaching the lower floors.

"Due to zero visibility and heavy smoke, the fire could not be controlled effectively in the initial stage. The building premises and surrounding areas have been secured. Evacuation protocols were initiated for safety," it added.

ASDMA said that preliminary observation suggests significant damage to the affected floors, but a detailed assessment will be done once the fire is fully controlled.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage, it added.

An ASDMA official told PTI that fire has been controlled, but it is not yet fully doused due to many inflammable materials in the building.

"There are no flames now but smoke is billowing. We are working on dousing the blaze completely," he said. PTI TR ACD